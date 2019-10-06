Criminal gang leader arrested

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police has arrested ring leader of a gang wanted to police for his involvement in police encounter and dacoity cases, a police spokesman said here Sunday.

He said that a team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Golra police station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal arrested ring leader of gang involved in cases of police encounter and dacoities.

He has been identified as Naqeeb s/o Hameed-Ullah Khan resident of district Bannu.

During preliminary investigation, he confessed to commit dacoities along with his other accomplices in areas of sectors E-11, D-12, G-13 and G-14. He also admitted to snatch cash from a filling station in area of Tarnol police station and from a money changer in the area of Rawalpindi.

Further investigation is underway from him and special police teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of his other accomplices.