Criminal gangs busted, 23 arrested in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police busted eights notorious gangs by arresting their 23 active members from Jaranwala division during the month of March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The police busted eights notorious gangs by arresting their 23 active members from Jaranwala division during the month of March.

A police spokesman said Thursday that teams of Jaranwala and Khurianwala circles launched a vigorous campaign for arrest of outlaws and succeeded in nabbing 23 dacoits belonging to eight gangs during the month of March.

The police teams recovered 14 pistols, 11 motorcycles, 15 mobile phones, cattleheads, water pumps, LCDs etc from their possession.