Criminal gangs held, cash and gold ornaments recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Aabpara police arrested seven members of two criminal gangs and recovered snatched cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crimes in the city.

Following the directions, SP (City-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted a special police team under the supervision of SDPO Sectt Circle DSP Raja Tahir Hussain including SHO Aabpara police Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza along with others apprehended four members including a lady of the Halwa Gang. They have been identified as Atif, Khurram, Qasir Farooq and Aysha. The police also recovered cash and gold ornaments from their possession.

A case have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Moreover, other police teams under the supervision of DSP Sectt including SHO Aabpar Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza, Sub-Inspector Gul Khan along with others arrested three members of Shahbaz Gang. They have been identified as Shahbaz Abbasi, Khizer Hayat, and Kahsif Ejaz and recovered cash, mobile phones and as well as weapons from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer appreciated the performance of the police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested the gangsters.