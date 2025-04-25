Criminal gets life imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A local court has sentenced the criminal Ayub, alias Adil to life imprisonment for assaulting his niece.

According to the court, the convict has been given life imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 rupees.

The accused, Ayub alias Adil, is the uncle of the victim and had assaulted the 10-year-old girl in the absence of her family members.

The case was registered in February 2024 at Police Station Saddar Wah Cantt. Based on solid evidence and effective follow-up, the honorable court awarded the criminal a well-deserved punishment.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the Investigation and the legal teams said, "Criminals who commit violence against women and children cannot escape the grip of the law."