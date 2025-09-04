Criminal gets thrice death sentence for rape and murder

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Additional Session Court in Rawalpindi has awarded three times death sentence to Irfan Azeem, convicted of kidnapping, rape and murder. The detailed trial was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Afshan Ijaz Sufi here Thursday.

According to the details, the verdict pertains to case FIR No.

522, registered on March 15, 2023, at Dhamial Police Station. Azeem was found guilty under Sections 302, 367-A, and 376(2)(i) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for the kidnapping, rapping, and murder of a 13 year old boy.

The court order reads "the execution to be carried out by hanging until death".

The court has directed the Superintendent of Central Prison Adyala, Rawalpindi, to enforce the sentence according to law.