Criminal Gets Thrice Death Sentence For Rape And Murder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Additional Session Court in Rawalpindi has awarded three times death sentence to Irfan Azeem, convicted of kidnapping, rape and murder. The detailed trial was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Afshan Ijaz Sufi here Thursday.
According to the details, the verdict pertains to case FIR No.
522, registered on March 15, 2023, at Dhamial Police Station. Azeem was found guilty under Sections 302, 367-A, and 376(2)(i) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for the kidnapping, rapping, and murder of a 13 year old boy.
The court order reads "the execution to be carried out by hanging until death".
The court has directed the Superintendent of Central Prison Adyala, Rawalpindi, to enforce the sentence according to law.
Recent Stories
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rains inundate Gujrat, 250 rescued1 minute ago
-
Criminal gets thrice death sentence for rape and murder1 minute ago
-
SCCI provides medicines to Pakistan Army for flood-affected families11 minutes ago
-
Chenab witnesses ceaseless surge with flood wave from Ravi awaited: DC11 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of extended monsoon rains till mid of September11 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur urges public awareness as 97 dengue cases reported, special wards established21 minutes ago
-
Wajiha Qamar, UNESCO Chief Fuad Pashayev discuss avenues of collaboration in education, heritage se ..31 minutes ago
-
Relief cheques, ration distributed among storm-affected families in DI Khan31 minutes ago
-
Two suspects held during police encounter41 minutes ago
-
President commends PPP USA for strengthening party’s presence abroad51 minutes ago
-
8600 liters of adulterated milk disposed of, tanker seized51 minutes ago
-
Five shops sealed51 minutes ago