Criminal Held, Gold Ornaments And Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Criminal held, gold ornaments and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shalimar Police team has arrested a criminal wanted to police for his involvement in theft cases and recovered stolen cash, gold ornaments, diamonds as well as weapons from him, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team headed by Station House Officer of Shalimar police station Inspector Arshad Ali arrested a criminal Haleem alias Gora wanted to police for his involvement in theft cases and recovered stolen cash, gold ornaments, diamonds as well as weapons from him.

During the initial interrogation, he confessed his involvement in several incidents of theft in various areas of Shalimar and its surroundings along with his other accomplices.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

