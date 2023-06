SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics here on Tuesday.

Police officials raided different areas of Muradpur and arrested Ali Raza, Mohsin, Abdullah and recovered 4.5kg hashish, while police also apprehended Qamar Shahzad, Bilal, Salman and Mazhar Abbas with 50 liters of liquor.