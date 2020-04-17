UrduPoint.com
Criminal Held, Narcotics Recovered In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:48 PM

Bhara Khau police Friday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in 15 cases of dacoity and recovered hashish from him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Bhara Khau police Friday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in 15 cases of dacoity and recovered hashish from him.

According to police, a team including Sub-Inspector Naveed Tahir, Sub-Inspector Mazher Iqbal arrested wanted criminal namely Usman Munir resident of Mandala Bhara Kahu involved in cases of dacoity, child abuse and harassing citizens at picnic points.

Police also recovered 1.060 kilogram hashish and cash from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

