Criminal held, three Dolphin force officials injured during an encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :An armed robber was arrested while three Dolphin Force officials sustained injuries during an encounter with armed outlaws near Hazoori Bagh road on late Sunday night.

According to police sources, Dolphin Force team No-1 was on routine patrolling when they stopped two suspicious motorcyclists near Pakistan Chowk. The motorcyclists opened fire on Dolphin force officials and escaped from the scene. The officials starting chasing them and arrested one of them namely Umair who was injured by the firing of Dolphin Force officials near Hazoori Bagh while the other managed to escape from the scene.

Three officials of Dolphin force Javed, Mushtaq and Sohail sustained minor injuries during the exchange of fire with the armed outlaws.

The force also recovered one pistol, one repearter, bullets and a motorcycle from possession of arrested criminal. The arrested criminal told police that the name of his fellow was Abdul Razzak. Police conducting raids to arrest the escaped criminal, police sources added.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan visited Nishtar Hospital to inquire about the health of injured Dolphin force officials. He directed officers concerned to ensure best health facilities for the injured police officials.