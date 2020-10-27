UrduPoint.com
Criminal Held, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Islamabad Ramana Police has arrested a street criminal and recovered motorbikes and weapons from his possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Ramana Police has arrested a street criminal and recovered motorbikes and weapons from his possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team headed by SHO Ramana police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf arrested a street criminal identified as Manzoor and recovered motorbikes, snatched mobiles phones and other valuables from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he also confessed his involvement in incidents of theft in area of Ramana police station and its surrounding along with his other accomplices.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

