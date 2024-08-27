Open Menu

Criminal Held With Illegal Weapon

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) District police in a crackdown against criminal elements, claimed to have arrested a person with illicit weapons.

According to police, Saddar Sialkot police detained accused Adnan David with a pistol and bullets.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

