'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore police, with the help of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) cameras, have arrested an alleged criminal, who was wanted to the police in several robbery and theft cases.

The alleged criminal was identified as Irfan, and he was known as 'Sapiro', in the criminal circles.

He gained notoriety for engaging in dangerous activities such as one-wheeling, over-speeding and reckless driving on various roads in the city. Videos capturing Irfan's one-wheeling stunts were seized, as he would frequently upload them on the social media platforms.

SP Arslan Zahid, in-charge of the operation, said strict legal action would be taken against the accused. He said it was also a responsibility of parents to keep their children away from wheelie-doing and other such activities.