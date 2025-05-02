Open Menu

'Criminal' Injured During Encounter With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 07:50 PM

'Criminal' injured during encounter with police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An alleged criminal was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices in a bid to get him released from police custody on Friday.

According to police sources, a history-sheeter Gulzar, son of Bhatoo Khan, a resident of Mauza Shahpur, who was in custody of Sadar Shujabad police over charges of various heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder and robbery. The police were taking him to a place for recovery purpose when some armed outlaws attacked the police party near Basti Mitho to get him released from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defence and the exchange of fire continued for about half an hour. During the encounter, the accused Gulzar was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The injured was shifted to the hospital, however, special teams have been formed to arrested the escaped criminals, police sources added.

