'Criminal' Injured During Encounter With Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An alleged criminal was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices in a bid to get him released from police custody on Friday.
According to police sources, a history-sheeter Gulzar, son of Bhatoo Khan, a resident of Mauza Shahpur, who was in custody of Sadar Shujabad police over charges of various heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder and robbery. The police were taking him to a place for recovery purpose when some armed outlaws attacked the police party near Basti Mitho to get him released from police custody.
The police also retaliated in self-defence and the exchange of fire continued for about half an hour. During the encounter, the accused Gulzar was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene.
The injured was shifted to the hospital, however, special teams have been formed to arrested the escaped criminals, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan seeks stronger global partnerships on climate environment6 minutes ago
-
'Criminal' injured during encounter with police6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways to install ATM booths at major stations6 minutes ago
-
SDPI hosts inaugural NAG meeting to strengthen inclusive development, youth-centered policy research16 minutes ago
-
DG pest warning inspects mango, cotton fields36 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests PO in hawala, money laundering36 minutes ago
-
DC Dera chairs meeting of revenue officials for resolving public Issues46 minutes ago
-
DC directs departments to improve citizen services46 minutes ago
-
Luxury railway saloons now open to public46 minutes ago
-
DC inspects drainage system after rainfall56 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif lauds political unity on national security56 minutes ago
-
Japan hosts high-level stakeholders meeting to boost Pakistani workforce integration1 hour ago