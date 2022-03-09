Criminal Justice to be inaugurated on March 10: President Arts Council

UrduPoint.com

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that Criminal Justice is also part of third women's conference being inaugurated on March 10 at 2:30pm, in Arts Council here

He said this in a joint press conference alongwith renowned writer Noor ul Huda Shah at Arts Council here.

Ahmad Shah said"Arts Council's Music academy's Girls will perform, classical dancer Farah Yasmeen Sheikh from the USA will also be in action, debates, health, education, music, dance, digital media, women's poetry are part of women's conference,Ahmed Shah said that women's issues are more serious than sloganeering and women have right to protest for protection of their justified rights.

" Ahmed Shah said that with the International urdu Conference, Literary Festival and Youth Festival we have started the series of Women's Conferences for the last three years.

Noor ul Huda Shah said"We are celebrating the achievements of women, now the echo of women's voice can be heard far away."She said"Until the issues are discussed through dialogue, the solution will not come out. Our message should go everywhere and everyone should contribute for the beautiful future of the society," she said.

