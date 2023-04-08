Criminal killed by filing of accomplices

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :A dacoit was killed with the firing of his accomplices in limits of Sadar police station.

According to details, the police was bringing an accused namely Shahbaz Alias Lohri for recovery on the official vehicle.

The accomplices of the accused opened fire on the police to get the accused free from police custody near 148/EB.

The accused Shahbaz was seriously injured by the firing of his accomplices and succumbed to injuries later.

Upon receiving the information, DSP Muhammad Umer Farooq along with heavy police contingent started to chase the fleeing outlaws.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postpartum.

The accused was active member of inter-district gang and was involved in murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes.

It's worth mentioning here that seven dangerous criminals had been killed during police encounters in Burewala circle in last two weeks.