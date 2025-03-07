Criminal Killed, Cop Injured In Shootout In Airport Police Area
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A criminal was killed and a policemen injured in a shootout during a police operation in the limits of the Airport Police Station on Friday.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, an Airport Police team was conducting an operation when they were fired by the criminals.
In the retaliatory fire by the police, accused Dilbar was killed. Head Constable Irtafa Ali was also seriously injured, and was shifted to a hospital.
Senior officers reached the spot on information about the incident. A search was underway to arrest the accomplices of the deceased suspect.
The dead accused was wanted to the police in an attempt to murder and many robbery cases.
