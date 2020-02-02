Criminal killed during exchange of fire

LAKKI MARWAT, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::A criminal identified Rehmat Ullah has been killed during exchange of fire with police, police control confirmed on Sunday.

Police official said that Rehmat Ullah son of Raza Khan resident of Bogha Adamzai was wanted to police in many cases.

The police on a tip-off raided in Tajori area and killed him during exchange of fire.