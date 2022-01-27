Criminal killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A criminal was killed in an encounter with police in Sadar police limits here on Thursday.

According to police, officials conducted a raid at a hideout in Chak 237-RB for the arrest of the accused, Javed, who was wanted to police in various cases, including robbery.

On seeing police, the accused opened fire at them which was retaliated. In an exchangeof firing, the accused died and police shifted the body to a mortuary.