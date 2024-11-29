Open Menu

Criminal Killed In Encounter With Police

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A notorious criminal was killed during an exchange of fire with police at Khan Village area in jurisdictions of New Multan police station on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery in premises of New Multan police station between 8:30 to 10 pm daily, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi and ASP New Multan Dr Anam Tajamal giving them special task to arrest the criminals.

Using the latest technology, the police traced the location of the criminals and raided at their hideout on Friday early hours. In the meantime, the criminals started firing at the police party from the roof of the building and the police also retaliated in self-defence.

The exchange of fire continued for half an hour, after that police arrested an accused who was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices while the other two managed to escape from the scene. The arrested criminal was being shifted to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries, police sources said.

The deceased accused was identified as Mazhar Langra who was a history sheeter and wanted to police over dozens of heinous crimes. The accused had already been injured during an encounter with police few months back in premises of Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police station.

Special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

