Criminal killed in encounter with police in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :An alleged hardened criminal wanted in 40 cases was killed in an exchange of firing during an encounter with police near Mailsi link canal on Thursday.

Police said, the accused identified as Muhammad Iqbal alias Bali Malka, who was considered a symbol of fear, was killed by the firing of his own accomplices. Some seven to eight criminals opened fire at a police party near 136/16L Mailsi Link to get their accomplice freed from police custody. Police also returned fire in self defence. As a result, one of the criminals was killed who later was identified as Iqbal alias Bali Malka r/o Chak 56/14L Chichawatni.

The same criminal had also opened fire at a police party near Mohsin Wal a day earlier to avoid arrest, police said adding that he was wanted by police of different districts in Punjab in 40 cases of murder, dacoity-cum-murder, robbery-cum-murder, and kidnapping for ransom.

The body of the deceased was shifted to THQ Hospital Mian Channu. Other criminals had escaped and police was continuing search operation for their arrest.

DPO Khanewal Rana Omar Farooq commended the police team for their anti-crime operation and declared that police would not sit idle without eliminating crime from the district.