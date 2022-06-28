Criminal killed in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a joint intelligence based operation on Monday killed the most wanted criminal involved in hundreds of robberies and heinous crimes during a police encounter.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, Bilal Sabit, the ringleader of the dacoit gang, involved in killing police officials, attacking on Additional IG Motorway and killing of his brother was killed along with his accomplice Imtiaz Ahmed.

The Rawalpindi Police, Islamabad Police and Civil Intelligence Agency had conducted the intelligence-based operation in Naseerabad area to arrest the most wanted dacoit.

The senior officials of Rawalpindi Police have rushed to the crime scene for ascertaining details of the operation.