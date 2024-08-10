Criminal Killed In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) A high-stakes police operation on GT Road resulted in the death of a notorious criminal, Saeed Khan, wanted for multiple offenses including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and dacoity. According to police sources, Khan was killed by his own accomplices during a shootout with police.
The incident occurred on Saturday when police signaled Khan and his associates to stop at an interprovincial checkpoint. Instead, they sped away, prompting a chase.
The suspects opened fire, which was retaliated by police. When the firing ceased, police found Khan lying in a pool of blood.
Two of Khan's accomplices were also killed during the exchange of fire, allegedly by their own associates.
A search operation is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects. Khan was a native of Jalozai camp in Nowshera district and had a long history of criminal activity in various cities, including Islamabad and Nowshera.
