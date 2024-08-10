Open Menu

Criminal Killed In Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Criminal killed in police encounter

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) A high-stakes police operation on GT Road resulted in the death of a notorious criminal, Saeed Khan, wanted for multiple offenses including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and dacoity. According to police sources, Khan was killed by his own accomplices during a shootout with police.

The incident occurred on Saturday when police signaled Khan and his associates to stop at an interprovincial checkpoint. Instead, they sped away, prompting a chase.

The suspects opened fire, which was retaliated by police. When the firing ceased, police found Khan lying in a pool of blood.

Two of Khan's accomplices were also killed during the exchange of fire, allegedly by their own associates.

A search operation is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects. Khan was a native of Jalozai camp in Nowshera district and had a long history of criminal activity in various cities, including Islamabad and Nowshera.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Firing Murder Islamabad Fire Police Exchange Road Robbery Nowshera Criminals Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan