‘Criminal’ perishes in encounter with Pirwadhai Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A criminal was killed and another fled after an encounter with police in Pirwadhai area on Friday, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman claimed.

He said that the accused started firing on the police team which was present in the area for routine patrol, and tried to escape.

The police, however, chased the accused and in the ensuing exchange of fire one of them was perished while the other made his escape good.

Senior police officers reached the spot on information of the incident. The search was underway to arrest the absconding suspect.

Weapons were also recovered from the dead accused, the spokesman said.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Pirwadhai Police for facing the accused bravely despite firing and getting one of them killed.