Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 Introduced In NA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduced in NA

The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed the introduction of a bill further to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2025]

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed the introduction of a bill further to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2025]

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar, presented the bill, stating that it incorporates approximately 108 amendments, reflecting extensive efforts to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the criminal justice system.

Sharing the highlights of the proposed amendments, the minister emphasized the importance of robust discussion during the committee stage to ensure comprehensive review and refinement.

The bill is expected to undergo detailed deliberations in the relevant parliamentary committee before being returned to the House for further debate and approval. The Chair referred the bills to the Standing Committees concerned.

