Criminal Record Management System Inaugurated In District West

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Criminal record management system inaugurated in district West

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz on Monday inaugurated the Criminal Record Management System (CRMS) in Orangi Division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz on Monday inaugurated the Criminal Record Management System (CRMS) in Orangi Division.

An office of CRMS had already been working at district level while another office has been set up at Orangi police station at divisional level, according to SSP Suhai Aziz.

The record of the arrested accused are updated in CRMS and their photographs, fingerprints along with palm scanning are also taken.

On the occasion, SSP commended Incharge CRMS West and SHO Orangi for their good performance and awarded certificates of appreciation.

