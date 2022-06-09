Criminal record of six alleged dacoits ascertained: SSP Malir

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district Malir Irfan Bahadur on Thursday said criminal record of six alleged dacoits, including two injured arrested, in retaliatory firing of police within city limits, revealed that they were habitual offenders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district Malir Irfan Bahadur on Thursday said criminal record of six alleged dacoits, including two injured arrested, in retaliatory firing of police within city limits, revealed that they were habitual offenders.

In a statement issued here, the SSP Malir said that the arrested accused identified as Khuda Bakhsh alias Khudo Lashari, Abdul Aziz alias Malik, Kamal Lashari, Arshad alias Mamo, Rahib Khan Lashari and Imam Bakhsh Babar had also been jailed in the past.

He said that the group of arrested robbers was also reportedly involved in looting families coming to the farmhouses, including the ones visiting farmhouses at Karachi Super Highway.

During the interrogation, SSP Malir said, the arrested accused revealed information about another four accomplices, for whom search was underway.

Ladies purse, mobile phones and other accessories snatched from a woman were also recovered from their possession, he said, adding that a case had been registered in Gadap City police station in this regard.

Meanwhile, the weapons recovered were being sent for forensics, he added.

Further investigations were underway.