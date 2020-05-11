UrduPoint.com
Criminal Wanted In Dozen Cases Arrested In Hyderabad

Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:19 PM

Criminal wanted in dozen cases arrested in Hyderabad

Lakhat police arrested an injured dacoit wanted to police in dozen of cases in an alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Lakhat police arrested an injured dacoit wanted to police in dozen of cases in an alleged encounter.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Lakhat police station said that the encounter was held in the jurisdiction of police station during which dacoit identified as Rahim Dad was arrested.

Police recovered one pistol and rounds from his custody. Police said that three accomplices of Rahim Dad managed to escape from the scene taking the benefit of darkness, however the area was surrounded by police.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio has appreciated the successful efforts of police team.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

