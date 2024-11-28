Open Menu

Criminal Wanted In Dozens Of Heinous Cases Killed

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Criminal wanted in dozens of heinous cases killed

A notorious criminal with a history of dozens of serious cases was killed in a shootout with Rahim Yar Khan Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A notorious criminal with a history of dozens of serious cases was killed in a shootout with Rahim Yar Khan Police.

The Rahim Yar Khan Police were on their way to recover weapons after a criminal in a kidnapping case provided critical information. However, the criminal's accomplices attempted to free him by opening fire on the police. Acting in self-defense, the police returned fire, successfully thwarting the escape attempt. During the exchange of gunfire, the dangerous criminal, Tariq Chauhan, was fatally shot by his own associates' gunfire, while the other criminals managed to flee under the cover of darkness. The police vehicle sustained minor damage.

Police spokesperson said that the deceased criminal had an extensive criminal record, including 22 heinous offenses such as kidnapping, robbery, and theft.

He was also involved in the recent kidnapping of Dr. Khalid Mehmood, who was traveling to Sindh. The police successfully rescued Dr. Mehmood in a well-coordinated operation.

Upon receiving the report, the SHO of Rahim Yar Khan's Sadar Police Station, along with a large police contingent, arrived at the scene. The incident took place in the Muslimabad area of Thana Abadpur. DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal encouraged the police team for their swift and effective response and instructed them to apprehend the fleeing accomplices of the deceased criminal. Police spokesperson added that efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining criminals.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Police Kidnapping Exchange Police Station Vehicle Robbery Rahim Yar Khan Criminals

Recent Stories

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

4 minutes ago
 PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

4 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

5 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

16 minutes ago
 Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of qualit ..

Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education

5 minutes ago
Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role ..

Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastruc ..

Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat viole ..

Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat violence: PM

2 minutes ago
 NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance ..

NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 minutes ago
 KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race ..

KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on Dec 1

2 minutes ago
 Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan f ..

Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 29

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan