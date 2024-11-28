Criminal Wanted In Dozens Of Heinous Cases Killed
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A notorious criminal with a history of dozens of serious cases was killed in a shootout with Rahim Yar Khan Police.
The Rahim Yar Khan Police were on their way to recover weapons after a criminal in a kidnapping case provided critical information. However, the criminal's accomplices attempted to free him by opening fire on the police. Acting in self-defense, the police returned fire, successfully thwarting the escape attempt. During the exchange of gunfire, the dangerous criminal, Tariq Chauhan, was fatally shot by his own associates' gunfire, while the other criminals managed to flee under the cover of darkness. The police vehicle sustained minor damage.
Police spokesperson said that the deceased criminal had an extensive criminal record, including 22 heinous offenses such as kidnapping, robbery, and theft.
He was also involved in the recent kidnapping of Dr. Khalid Mehmood, who was traveling to Sindh. The police successfully rescued Dr. Mehmood in a well-coordinated operation.
Upon receiving the report, the SHO of Rahim Yar Khan's Sadar Police Station, along with a large police contingent, arrived at the scene. The incident took place in the Muslimabad area of Thana Abadpur. DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal encouraged the police team for their swift and effective response and instructed them to apprehend the fleeing accomplices of the deceased criminal. Police spokesperson added that efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining criminals.
