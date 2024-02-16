Criminal wanted in murder case arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) City police have arrested a criminal wanted in a murder case.

According to a police spokesman, Shabbir killed a citizen Amin Gul by stabbing him with knives in a clash with his other associates.

He was declared absconder and police had been in his search.

He informed that a case of the incident was already registered in police station Ratta Amaral on the complaint of the deceased's family.

He said that Tahir Mehmood, the accomplice of the criminal was already arrested by the police.

Faisal Saleem, SP Rawal while appreciating the police team said that arrested criminals would be produced in the court of law.