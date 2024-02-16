Open Menu

Criminal Wanted In Murder Case Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Criminal wanted in murder case arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) City police have arrested a criminal wanted in a murder case.

According to a police spokesman, Shabbir killed a citizen Amin Gul by stabbing him with knives in a clash with his other associates.

He was declared absconder and police had been in his search.

He informed that a case of the incident was already registered in police station Ratta Amaral on the complaint of the deceased's family.

He said that Tahir Mehmood, the accomplice of the criminal was already arrested by the police.

Faisal Saleem, SP Rawal while appreciating the police team said that arrested criminals would be produced in the court of law.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Criminals Family Court

Recent Stories

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

39 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

2 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

3 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

19 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

19 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

19 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

19 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan