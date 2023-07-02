Criminal wanted in robbery case held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a wanted criminal in robbery case in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, Waris Khan police during a raid, arrested Farhan, who was wanted in a robbery case.

Police arrested the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

The accused was wanted by police since 2018.

SHO Waris Khan Police Station said that four other accomplices of the accused had already been arrested and challaned.

SP Rawal commended the Waris Khan police and said that strict action would be taken against such elements.