Open Menu

Criminal Wanted In Robbery Case Held

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Criminal wanted in robbery case held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a wanted criminal in robbery case in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, Waris Khan police during a raid, arrested Farhan, who was wanted in a robbery case.

Police arrested the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

The accused was wanted by police since 2018.

SHO Waris Khan Police Station said that four other accomplices of the accused had already been arrested and challaned.

SP Rawal commended the Waris Khan police and said that strict action would be taken against such elements.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Robbery Criminals Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

28 minutes ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

43 minutes ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

3 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

3 hours ago
Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

19 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

20 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan