'Criminals' arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested eleven persons with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons.

According to police, district police during crackdown in the different areas of Sialkot district and detained Waseem, Ahsan Munir, Liaqat Ali, Mehran, Moqeed, Liaqat, Moazzam, Ramzan, Furqan, Ijaz and Saheeb with 7kg hashish, 45 liters of liquor and illicit weapons.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.