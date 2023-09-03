Criminals arrested, arms recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police during a crackdown against outlaws on Sunday, arrested four criminals wanted to police in many cases in the jurisdiction of Badhber police station.

The operation was carried out on the direction of SP Sadar Division Malik Habib Khan, led by SHO Nasir Farid Khattak under the supervision of DSP Ziaullah Khan.

The arrested criminals were identified as Falak Niaz, Sharafat, Inamullah and Wajid.

Two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, one pistol and cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigations.