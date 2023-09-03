Open Menu

Criminals Arrested, Arms Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Criminals arrested, arms recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police during a crackdown against outlaws on Sunday, arrested four criminals wanted to police in many cases in the jurisdiction of Badhber police station.

The operation was carried out on the direction of SP Sadar Division Malik Habib Khan, led by SHO Nasir Farid Khattak under the supervision of DSP Ziaullah Khan.

The arrested criminals were identified as Falak Niaz, Sharafat, Inamullah and Wajid.

Two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, one pistol and cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

34 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

34 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

45 minutes ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

2 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

2 hours ago
MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

3 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan