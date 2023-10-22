Open Menu

Criminals Arrested, Arms Recovered In Badhber

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Criminals arrested, arms recovered in Badhber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Barber police station during a crackdown on criminals arrested five persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The police team, led by SHO Badhber police station Nasir Farid Khattak raided the point of the criminals and arrested Hashim, Munir, Latif, Fazal Amin and Ashiq.

The police recovered two Kalashnikovs, one gun, three pistols and rounds from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

