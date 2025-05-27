Open Menu

Criminals Arrested During 58,681 Operations In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Criminals arrested during 58,681 operations in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The police conducted a total of 58,681 combing operations during the current year, resulting

in the checking of over 1.97 million suspects with 9,612 individuals taken into custody.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, 51,268 proclaimed offenders, 21,424 court absconders

and 12,507 criminals involved in serious crimes were also arrested.

A large cache of arms was recovered, including 209 rifles, 1,499 pistols, 168 shotguns

and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

During encounters with criminals, 278 suspects were killed, 404 injured and 375 arrested.

The police also faced casualties as 10 personnel were martyred and 56 injured

in the line of duty.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed law enforcement agencies

to accelerate operations against criminals.

He said that mock exercises involving Punjab Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch,

Elite Force, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement bodies were also underway to enhance

coordination and preparedness.

