Criminals Arrested During 58,681 Operations In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The police conducted a total of 58,681 combing operations during the current year, resulting
in the checking of over 1.97 million suspects with 9,612 individuals taken into custody.
According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, 51,268 proclaimed offenders, 21,424 court absconders
and 12,507 criminals involved in serious crimes were also arrested.
A large cache of arms was recovered, including 209 rifles, 1,499 pistols, 168 shotguns
and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
During encounters with criminals, 278 suspects were killed, 404 injured and 375 arrested.
The police also faced casualties as 10 personnel were martyred and 56 injured
in the line of duty.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed law enforcement agencies
to accelerate operations against criminals.
He said that mock exercises involving Punjab Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch,
Elite Force, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement bodies were also underway to enhance
coordination and preparedness.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer to be observed in Sargodha on 28th52 seconds ago
-
Criminals arrested during 58,681 operations in Punjab57 seconds ago
-
President stresses mass awareness, support for success of polio vaccination drive59 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on sheesha cafés: 16 shut down, 22 arrested in ICT1 minute ago
-
Lahore Police honor martyrs on 16th anniversary of 2009 Rescue 15 attack11 minutes ago
-
Education board extend schedule for online registration for Grade-911 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for weapon show-offs, aerial firing21 minutes ago
-
Youth died,another injured in motorcycle-bus collision31 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive underway across Punjab amid tight security31 minutes ago
-
The 32nd death anniversary of legendary actress Rani observed41 minutes ago
-
NBF hosts literary event 'Adabi Rabtay'41 minutes ago
-
IFA begins health checks in cattle markets ahead of Eid51 minutes ago