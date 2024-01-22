Criminals arrested for opening fire on police party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Dhamial police here on Monday arrested an outlaw namely Abdullah and his accomplices for opening firing on a police party during a decoity bid.

The spokesman said that the police arrested Abdullah in injured condition and shifted him to a nearby hospital.

The outlaws also injured a constable namely Shahid Qamar in 2023.

The police registered case against the accused and started investigation.