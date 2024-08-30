Open Menu

Criminals Arrested, Illegal Weapons Seized In Chichawatni

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Criminals arrested, illegal weapons seized in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Chichawatni Police have apprehended two suspected criminals and recovered illegal firearms from their possession in the Noor Shah area, on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson, during a routine operation, the police detained two individuals identified as Jamshid Iqbal and Ashraf on suspicion.

Upon searching their belongings, the authorities seized two 12-bore rifles and ammunition.

The two suspects have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under the Illegal Weapons Act.

Related Topics

Police Chichawatni Criminals From

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

6 minutes ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

6 minutes ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

8 minutes ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

8 minutes ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

8 minutes ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

28 minutes ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

39 minutes ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

28 minutes ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

28 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

28 minutes ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

28 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan