Criminals arrested, illegal weapons seized in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Chichawatni Police have apprehended two suspected criminals and recovered illegal firearms from their possession in the Noor Shah area, on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson, during a routine operation, the police detained two individuals identified as Jamshid Iqbal and Ashraf on suspicion.

Upon searching their belongings, the authorities seized two 12-bore rifles and ammunition.

The two suspects have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under the Illegal Weapons Act.