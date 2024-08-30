Criminals Arrested, Illegal Weapons Seized In Chichawatni
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Chichawatni Police have apprehended two suspected criminals and recovered illegal firearms from their possession in the Noor Shah area, on Friday.
According to the police spokesperson, during a routine operation, the police detained two individuals identified as Jamshid Iqbal and Ashraf on suspicion.
Upon searching their belongings, the authorities seized two 12-bore rifles and ammunition.
The two suspects have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under the Illegal Weapons Act.
