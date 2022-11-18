Criminals arrested, narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Police, in a crackdown, on Friday claimed to have arrested six accused with narcotics, liquor and weapons.

According to police, officials conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested Javed, Shehzad, Shamas, Asif, Saad Saleem and Muhammed Shoaib with 3.46-kg hashish,20 liters of liquor and weapons.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.