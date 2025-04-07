Criminals arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested 24 criminals, including 12 proclaimed

offenders and four court absconders, and recovered contraband.

In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided and arrested Imran, Ahmed, Nouman,

Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman, Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain, Majeed

and others.

The police also recovered 345-liters liquor, 12 pistols, 121 rounds,2.4 kg hashish,

2.3 kg heroin and valuables.