Criminals deserve severe punishment : Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the murder of a 6-year-old girl after abduction in Sheikhupura and directed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

According to official sources here, CM said, "Criminals deserve stern punishment and justice will be ensured to the affected family at any cost."The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.