UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminals' Gang Busted, Motorbikes And Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Criminals' gang busted, motorbikes and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Ramana police team has arrested five members of a criminal gang involved in incidents of dacoity as well as street crime and recovered, motorbikes mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, Police team including SHO Ramana Police Station Sub-Inspector Tarbul-Hassan, ASI Haider Shah along with others successfully arrested five members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters have been identified as Arslan, Iqbal, Imtaiz Alias Goga, Javed and Said while police recovered two motorbikes, five mobile phone and weapons from their possessionDuring preliminary investigation, dacoit gang revealed that they were jail birds earlier for their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and snatching valuables at gunpoint from various areas Golra, Shalimar, and Karachi company.

Cases had been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Jail Arslan Company Criminals All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,027 new COVID-19 cases, 1,253 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz's pictures everywhere with glass of s ..

42 minutes ago

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib lambasts ICC for leaving Babar Azam off tea ..

35 minutes ago

17 fishermen feared dead after boat sinks in Arcti ..

35 minutes ago

China's Xi'an opens 3 new metro lines

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.