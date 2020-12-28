Criminals' gang busted, motorbikes and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Ramana police team has arrested five members of a criminal gang involved in incidents of dacoity as well as street crime and recovered, motorbikes mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, Police team including SHO Ramana Police Station Sub-Inspector Tarbul-Hassan, ASI Haider Shah along with others successfully arrested five members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters have been identified as Arslan, Iqbal, Imtaiz Alias Goga, Javed and Said while police recovered two motorbikes, five mobile phone and weapons from their possessionDuring preliminary investigation, dacoit gang revealed that they were jail birds earlier for their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and snatching valuables at gunpoint from various areas Golra, Shalimar, and Karachi company.

Cases had been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.