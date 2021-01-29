UrduPoint.com
Criminal's Gang Busted; Snatched Cash And Mobile Phones Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:45 PM

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police Friday arrested four members of a criminal gang and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession

According to a police news release, SSP (Investigation) Ata ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP Hakim Khan including inspector Abdul Gahfoor, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with others for special checking in the areas of Khanna police station.

The team nabbed four members of a criminal gang including its ring leader identified as Muhammad Aamir, Imran alias Mani, Saddam Maqsood and Muhammad Qasim and recovered 11 snatched mobile phones, four 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and motorbike used in crime from their possession.

Cases have been registered against them in Khanna police station and further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.

