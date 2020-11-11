UrduPoint.com
Criminals' Gang Busted, Snatched Cash, Weapons Recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested six members of a dacoit's gang and recovered snatched cash, motorbike as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Sadeer Ahmed along with others to ensure the arrest of dacoits.

Police team arrested six members of dacoit gang Identified Irfa , Qadeem Shah, Anar Gul, Zahid Khan, Hameed and Muhammad Khan.

Police team recovered snatched cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

