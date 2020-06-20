Criminals' gang busted; snatched cash, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Tarnol police had arrested four persons of a gang involved in dacoity and street crimes, besides recovering snatched cash, motorbikes, ATM card, valuables as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmood arrested four members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters had been identified as Zaheer, Mehtab, Raisat and Yasir.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to know that they had criminal record and also remained jail birds.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.