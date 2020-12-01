ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Aabpara police team has arrested four persons of a criminal's gang involved in incident of dacoity and street crime and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to details, a police team including SHO Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Rasheed Gujjar arrested four members of a criminal's gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters have been identified as Shujaat, Adeel Attique, Faizan Sarwer and Haroon Yousaf while police recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and snatching valuables at gun pint. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.