Criminals Get Life Imprisonment For Murdering A Security Guard
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Two men, Ishaq and Waqas, faced punishments by the court for their heinous crimes of killing and robbery.
Both the criminals committed robbery and killed a security guard, for which a case was registered in April 2024 by Sadiqabad police station.
Stood grim-faced as the judge delivered their sentences.
For gunning down a medicine firm's security guard, each was handed a life sentence and a fine of Rs 500,000 in compensation to the victim’s family.
Their robbery sentence further added another 10 years in jail, and a Rs 200,000 fine each.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated his team and the SSP Investigation for their successful pursuit of justice.
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP ministers' resignations a new bid to cover up failures: Khattak40 seconds ago
-
HU observes World Tourism Day with seminar on sustainable transformation47 seconds ago
-
Commissioner, DC send off position-holders to Lahore ceremony1 minute ago
-
Aleem Khan urges for boost in flights, trade routes and connectivity11 minutes ago
-
Criminals get life imprisonment for murdering a security guard11 minutes ago
-
Cash award bodybuilder Jawad Ahmad11 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother, sister-in-law & two nieces in Havelian21 minutes ago
-
MC impounds 63 cows, demolishes nine sheds31 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival to fortify Pakistan-China ties31 minutes ago
-
UoS concludes personal and professional development programme31 minutes ago
-
PM’s Youth Program, UNFPA launch Youth Development Index Tool 202531 minutes ago
-
BZU professor arrested for assaulting fellow teacher41 minutes ago