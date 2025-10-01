Open Menu

Criminals Get Life Imprisonment For Murdering A Security Guard

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Criminals get life imprisonment for murdering a security guard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Two men, Ishaq and Waqas, faced punishments by the court for their heinous crimes of killing and robbery.

Both the criminals committed robbery and killed a security guard, for which a case was registered in April 2024 by Sadiqabad police station.

Stood grim-faced as the judge delivered their sentences.

For gunning down a medicine firm's security guard, each was handed a life sentence and a fine of Rs 500,000 in compensation to the victim’s family.

Their robbery sentence further added another 10 years in jail, and a Rs 200,000 fine each.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated his team and the SSP Investigation for their successful pursuit of justice.

