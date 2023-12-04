Criminals held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) District police have busted a gang involved in dacoity and arrested its five accused members, here on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Crime Investigation Agencies(CIA),Mehmood-ul-Hassan along with police team traced out the accused.

Police have arrested the accused of the gang members namely--Usman Alias Nomi, Tahir Anwar, Ali Raza, Ali Ahmed and Moazzam.

During interrogation, cash worth Rs.10,00,000, three motorcycles, five mobile phones, five pistols and several bullets were recovered from the accused possessions.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

Further investigations were underway.