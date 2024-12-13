Criminals Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Muradpur police arrested two persons with narcotics and illegal weapons here on Friday.
The team on a tip off conducted raid and detained Ahsan Raza with 5.320 kg hashish and Hussan Raza Khan with 30 bore pistol with bullets.
Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N always support the economy in difficult times:MPA1 minute ago
-
Senate passes National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024 unanimously1 minute ago
-
Criminals held1 minute ago
-
Three beggar kids taken into protective custody11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on hazards of drug abuse held at Women University Mardan11 minutes ago
-
Enmity claims two lives,one injured21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin all set for major digital overhaul: DC21 minutes ago
-
Legal Aid, Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 smoothly sails through Senate31 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police launches E-Device-CR app to trace lost, stolen mobile phones41 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after short break51 minutes ago
-
Netherlands Embassy hosts event in Karachi to highlight human rights51 minutes ago
-
Six reports various committees, Functional committee presented in Senate51 minutes ago