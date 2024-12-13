Criminals held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Muradpur police arrested two persons with narcotics and illegal weapons here on Friday.

The team on a tip off conducted raid and detained Ahsan Raza with 5.320 kg hashish and Hussan Raza Khan with 30 bore pistol with bullets.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.