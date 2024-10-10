Criminals Held, Bikes Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The police busted a motorcycle theft gang and arrested its three
members on Thursday.
According to a police spokesperson, City Daska police recovered 13 motorcycles
and one motorcycle-rickshaw from the accused.
The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.
