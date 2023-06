(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested four accused with narcotics.

According to police, Rangpura police arrested four members of an inter-provincial gangand recovered 33-kg hashish.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.