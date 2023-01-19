Criminals held with narcotics in Sialkot

District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested three persons with narcotics and illegal weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested three persons with narcotics and illegal weapons.

According to police, district police during crackdown in different areas of Sialkot district detained Anjum Ishfaq, Dilshad Ahmed and Muhammad Arshad with 1.

360kg hashish and illegal weapons.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against the accused.