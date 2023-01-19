UrduPoint.com

Criminals Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Criminals held with narcotics in Sialkot

District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested three persons with narcotics and illegal weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested three persons with narcotics and illegal weapons.

According to police, district police during crackdown in different areas of Sialkot district detained Anjum Ishfaq, Dilshad Ahmed and Muhammad Arshad with 1.

360kg hashish and illegal weapons.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Sialkot Criminals

Recent Stories

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakis ..

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..

7 minutes ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Rev ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Revise Oil Forecast Amid Brent Vo ..

8 minutes ago
 OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situati ..

OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

8 minutes ago
 Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022- ..

Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022-2023 Season - Agriculture Mini ..

8 minutes ago
 Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand re ..

Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand reversal of Indian unilateral ac ..

10 minutes ago
 738,231 kids get polio vaccine in three days of ca ..

738,231 kids get polio vaccine in three days of campaign

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.